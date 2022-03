Nystrom, Minnie



February 14, 1922 - December 7, 2021



Preceded in death by husband, Eugene Nystrom; son, Dwain Nystrom; and grandson, Bradley Nystrom.



Survived by children, Gene "Butch" (Barbara) Nystrom, Sharon (Jim) Empkey, Kathy Rabb, and David (Emi) Nystrom; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank Hruby and Edwin Hruby; sister, Evelyn Eriksen; numerous nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: Thursday, December 16, from 10-11am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. INTERMENT: Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.