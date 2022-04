Misti was an amazing, loving and caring lady. I loved seeing her when I came back to town to visit. She always took time to meet up with me even if it was just a short visit. She truly will be missed by so many people. She touched so many lives. Our reunion was NOT the same without you my friend. Prayers and comfort for her family. You Misti are at home with the Lord. Rest In Peace my Friend.

Mary (Foote) Morris Friend September 29, 2021