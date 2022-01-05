Menu
Mitchell Lee Boone
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Boone, Mitchell Lee

March 5, 1953 - January 1, 2022

Mitchell is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Evelyn Boone; brother, Theodore Boone.He is survived by his sister, Eileen (John) Aase; nieces, Robyn (Richard) Hamilton and Meagan (Anthony) Fitch; son, Matthew Blumkin.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 3pm Friday, January 7, 2022, with VISITATION starting at 2pm, all at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. For more details visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services

6505 South 144th Street, Omaha, NE 68137 | 402-895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.
