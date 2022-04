Boone, Mitchell LeeMarch 5, 1953 - January 1, 2022Mitchell is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Evelyn Boone; brother, Theodore Boone.He is survived by his sister, Eileen (John) Aase; nieces, Robyn (Richard) Hamilton and Meagan (Anthony) Fitch; son, Matthew Blumkin.CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 3pm Friday, January 7, 2022, with VISITATION starting at 2pm, all at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. For more details visit www.bramanmortuary.com Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services6505 South 144th Street, Omaha, NE 68137 | 402-895-3400