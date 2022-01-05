Boone, Mitchell Lee
March 5, 1953 - January 1, 2022
Mitchell is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Evelyn Boone; brother, Theodore Boone.He is survived by his sister, Eileen (John) Aase; nieces, Robyn (Richard) Hamilton and Meagan (Anthony) Fitch; son, Matthew Blumkin.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 3pm Friday, January 7, 2022, with VISITATION starting at 2pm, all at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. For more details visit www.bramanmortuary.com
Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services
6505 South 144th Street, Omaha, NE 68137 | 402-895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.