Sevener, MonaAugust 3, 1937 - June 12, 2021Mona Sevener of Bellevue, NE passed away on June 12, 2021, at the age of 83. Preceded in death by husband Larry Lee Sevener. Survived by her sons, Michael, David, Dutch (Sue), Steve, and Paul (Christine); daughters, Cheryl (Randy) Petersen and Michelle (Robert) Wood; eighteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren.Her Funeral will be a Private Ceremony for family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mona's name can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (11218 John Galt Blvd Ste 103, Omaha, NE 68137).Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500