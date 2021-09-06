Menu
Monica S. Murcek
Murcek, Monica S. (Houser)

Age 68 - September 2, 2021

Preceded by mother Gloria Houser; father Ray Houser; sister Loren Houser. Survived by husband Steve Murcek; son Adam Murcek; daughter, Stephanie (Chad) Alukonis; grandchildren, Connor, Casmira, and Chloe Alukonis. FUNERAL SERVICE: 1:30pm Tuesday, September 7, Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery-immediate family only. INTERMENT: St. John's Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 6, 2021.
So sorry for your loss , thoughts and prayers to your family
Marilyn Blankman
September 7, 2021
Steve, Deborah and I are so sorry for your loss of Monica. We are praying for you and your family.
Gary & Deborah Smolinski
School
September 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Deepest sympathy to you Steve and your children and grandchildren. Love and Prayers
Clint and Karen Zoucha
September 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I enjoyed working with Monica in Cardiology at the VA.
Cara Price
Work
September 6, 2021
Our sincerest condolences to the Murcek and Houser families. Our prayers are with you all. May God surround you with His peace.
Candy (Vezina) & Bob Schroder
School
September 6, 2021
We are sad to hear of Monica´s passing. She is at Peace now and you all should feel that too as you stood by her these last difficult years. She has her wings and living life without pain and struggles watching over all of you now. God Bless
Bob and Sharon Siebels
Friend
September 5, 2021
