Age 72. Monica F. (Schneider) Schubert was born in Bismarck, ND, to Thomas W. and Elizabeth (Schmidt) Schneider, the 9th in a family of 13 children. She attended St. Mary's grade school and high school and graduated in 1966. In August of 1966, Monica met Fred Schubert who became her lifetime companion. They were married on Sep. 2, 1967. They were blessed with two sons. Monica and Fred lived in many places during her lifetime. They spent time in Idaho, Michigan, California, North Dakota, and Spain before moving to Nebraska in 1979 and making it home. Monica worked for several years at Kennedy Dental, The Bellevue Leader, and Sarpy Chiropractic before retiring in 2010. Monica loved to cook, garden, needlepoint, crochet and sew.
She is survived by her husband, Fred Schubert; sons, Jay (Lori) Schubert of Omaha and Craig (Kathryn) Schubert of Lincoln; grandchildren, JJ, Zachary, Thomas, Annabeth, Joseph, and Isabelle; brothers, Leo and Andrew (Ingrid), both of Bismarck; sisters, Agnes (Robert) McIntyre of Bismarck, Veronica (Sauter) Schneider of Bismarck, and Annette (John) Freund of Nanuet, NY; brother-in-law, Alex Gross; sisters-in-law, Inez Schneider, Susan Schneider, Beverly Schneider, and Gloria Schneider; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Gross and Josephine Tokach; brothers, Thomas, Dennis, Stephen, Anthony, and Jerome; brother-in-law, Raymond Tokach; sisters-in-law, Deleila Schneider and Verene Schneider.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, April 8th, 5:30-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at St. Matthew The Evangelist, 12210 S. 36th Street, Bellevue. MEMORIAL MASS following CDC guidelines: Friday, April 9th, 9am, St. Matthew The Evangelist. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Schubert obituary. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew The Evangelist Catholic Church of Bellevue, NE, or St. Mary's Central High School of Bismarck, ND.
So sorry for your loss. Monica had such a beautiful personality. Cherish your wonderful memories and may God's peace help you at this difficult time.
Patricia J Flanagan
April 12, 2021
Fred, Jay, Craig and families. We are so sorry to hear of Monica´s passing. We remember her welcoming smile and conversations at Kennedy dental. Often she and Sue would talk for several minutes to keep us up-to-date on the boys. I enjoyed seeing her and Fred at conferences for both Jay and Craig. It brings back great memories. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. God bless.
Jim and Sue KinKennon
April 7, 2021
Thinking of you Fred. So sorry for your loss. Your family is in our prayers. We will miss Monica.
Andrea & Randy Walther
April 5, 2021
So very sad to read today of Monica's passing! Much too young!! I will always remember her beautiful smile and wonderful giggle. My sympathies and prayers to you.......
Liz Stack
March 30, 2021
Our hearts will be there this day. We cannot
Physically come but know we are standing with you Fred with our arms around you as you send your loving Monica into eternity. We love you and loved Monica dearly. May her soul Rest In Peace. And may you always feel her love in your heart.