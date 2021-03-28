Schubert, Monica F.



April 9, 1948 - March 24, 2021



Age 72. Monica F. (Schneider) Schubert was born in Bismarck, ND, to Thomas W. and Elizabeth (Schmidt) Schneider, the 9th in a family of 13 children. She attended St. Mary's grade school and high school and graduated in 1966. In August of 1966, Monica met Fred Schubert who became her lifetime companion. They were married on Sep. 2, 1967. They were blessed with two sons. Monica and Fred lived in many places during her lifetime. They spent time in Idaho, Michigan, California, North Dakota, and Spain before moving to Nebraska in 1979 and making it home. Monica worked for several years at Kennedy Dental, The Bellevue Leader, and Sarpy Chiropractic before retiring in 2010. Monica loved to cook, garden, needlepoint, crochet and sew.



She is survived by her husband, Fred Schubert; sons, Jay (Lori) Schubert of Omaha and Craig (Kathryn) Schubert of Lincoln; grandchildren, JJ, Zachary, Thomas, Annabeth, Joseph, and Isabelle; brothers, Leo and Andrew (Ingrid), both of Bismarck; sisters, Agnes (Robert) McIntyre of Bismarck, Veronica (Sauter) Schneider of Bismarck, and Annette (John) Freund of Nanuet, NY; brother-in-law, Alex Gross; sisters-in-law, Inez Schneider, Susan Schneider, Beverly Schneider, and Gloria Schneider; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Gross and Josephine Tokach; brothers, Thomas, Dennis, Stephen, Anthony, and Jerome; brother-in-law, Raymond Tokach; sisters-in-law, Deleila Schneider and Verene Schneider.



VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, April 8th, 5:30-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at St. Matthew The Evangelist, 12210 S. 36th Street, Bellevue. MEMORIAL MASS following CDC guidelines: Friday, April 9th, 9am, St. Matthew The Evangelist. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Schubert obituary. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew The Evangelist Catholic Church of Bellevue, NE, or St. Mary's Central High School of Bismarck, ND.



BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL



Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE



(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2021.