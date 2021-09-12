Markel, Monnie Marie
October 9, 1924 - August 11, 2021
Monnie Marie Markel passed away on August 11, 2021 in Naples, FL at the age of 96. Monnie was born on October 9, 1924 in Omaha to Arthur and Monnie Storz. She graduated from Duchesne Academy and then went on to college at Manhattanville in New York City and graduated in 1946 from Lone Mountain College in San Francisco, CA. On November 30, 1946, she married John H. Markel. They raised 3 sons and 2 daughters.
Monnie had a passion for travel and reading, all things sweet, winning at cards, and her Great Danes and Labradors. Friends and family had a very important place in her world, as did the beauty shop every Friday. She had a great sense of humor, and a gentle and kind spirit.
Monnie was preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur and Robert; her husband, John; and her son, Michael. She is survived by four children, John, Tim and wife Micki, Monnie and husband Chris, and Mimi; and 5 grandchildren, John, Gabrielle, Annie, Betsy and Michael.
A MASS in her honor will be held at the Duchesne Academy Chapel on Friday, October 15, at 4:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Duchesne Academy in Omaha, and Mending Faces Charity, P.O. Box 214, Broomfield, CO. 80038 or Mendingfaces.org
.
