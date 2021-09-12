Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Monnie Marie Markel
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Markel, Monnie Marie

October 9, 1924 - August 11, 2021

Monnie Marie Markel passed away on August 11, 2021 in Naples, FL at the age of 96. Monnie was born on October 9, 1924 in Omaha to Arthur and Monnie Storz. She graduated from Duchesne Academy and then went on to college at Manhattanville in New York City and graduated in 1946 from Lone Mountain College in San Francisco, CA. On November 30, 1946, she married John H. Markel. They raised 3 sons and 2 daughters.

Monnie had a passion for travel and reading, all things sweet, winning at cards, and her Great Danes and Labradors. Friends and family had a very important place in her world, as did the beauty shop every Friday. She had a great sense of humor, and a gentle and kind spirit.

Monnie was preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur and Robert; her husband, John; and her son, Michael. She is survived by four children, John, Tim and wife Micki, Monnie and husband Chris, and Mimi; and 5 grandchildren, John, Gabrielle, Annie, Betsy and Michael.

A MASS in her honor will be held at the Duchesne Academy Chapel on Friday, October 15, at 4:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Duchesne Academy in Omaha, and Mending Faces Charity, P.O. Box 214, Broomfield, CO. 80038 or Mendingfaces.org.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Memorial Mass
4:30p.m.
Duchesne Academy Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
John, Monnie ,and family, we are sorry for your loss, I have only good memories of your mother.Teri and l send our sincerest condolences. Larry
Larry and Teri Iwersen
October 14, 2021
Sorry to hear about your Mom. We have some great memories of your folks . The Sun Bowl in Phoenix and a Ford New Car Showing ain California. Joyce's Mom was in Phoenix they said and talked about Benson Area as They had a Bar in Benson when they had the store in Benson. She will be missed she was a Grand Lady in every sense .
Skip & Joyce Marsh
September 30, 2021
I baby sat for the three Markel boys(pre daughters). Mrs. Markel was always so nice, and she adored her sons. A truly lovely lady. My thoughts are with her family.
Sandra Hunt
September 25, 2021
Tim I am so sorry for your loss, our prayers go out to you and your family
Bill & Sandi Bader
September 21, 2021
Monnie Prayers to you all from your old amigo Louis Finocchiaro
louis g finocchiaro
Friend
September 13, 2021
