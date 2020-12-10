Naumann, Morris E. "Morrie"
December 20, 1940 - December 9, 2020
Survived by wife, Maryann; daughter, Marie (Todd Malone); son, Alan Naumann; and daughter, Katie (John Wang); three grandchildren: Gwen, Ian, and Graham. He is also survived by brothers: Dan, Paul, and Bruce Naumann; and sisters: Marie (Rich) Schreiber, Judith LaFleur, and Nancy (Tom) Benser.
Graveside Services with military honors will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to charity of your choice
.
To view a live broadcast of the Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "Live Cast" button on the homepage.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2020.