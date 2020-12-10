Menu
Morris E. "Morrie" Naumann
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Naumann, Morris E. "Morrie"

December 20, 1940 - December 9, 2020

Survived by wife, Maryann; daughter, Marie (Todd Malone); son, Alan Naumann; and daughter, Katie (John Wang); three grandchildren: Gwen, Ian, and Graham. He is also survived by brothers: Dan, Paul, and Bruce Naumann; and sisters: Marie (Rich) Schreiber, Judith LaFleur, and Nancy (Tom) Benser.

Graveside Services with military honors will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to charity of your choice.

To view a live broadcast of the Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "Live Cast" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Service
10:00a.m.
live broadcast
www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "Live Cast" button on the homepage, NE
Dec
14
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
December 14, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Morrie. Let us know if we can be of any help.
Larry and Ernestine Larsen
December 13, 2020
So glad Morrie could assist in one last harvest at the HOPE garden. He was an inspiration.
Patricia J Stokes
December 10, 2020
Teri Drymalski
December 10, 2020
Maryann, I was so sorry to learn of Morrie´s passing. What a kind, generous, and smart man he was - always with a warm greeting for each member of the HOPE team when we arrived. He always asked about my husband´s health and then, of course, about my chickens. I will remember him with a tree - a fitting way to honor a gardener, I hope. My deepest sympathy to you and your family. Teri Drymalski and Mike Niemants
Teri drymalski
December 10, 2020
Lee Harrow
December 10, 2020
Will dearly miss my co-SID trustee and golf partner. He´s the one who could see where my ball went. My condolences to all on his loss. May he Rest In Peace.
Lee Harrow
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results