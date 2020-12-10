Maryann, I was so sorry to learn of Morrie´s passing. What a kind, generous, and smart man he was - always with a warm greeting for each member of the HOPE team when we arrived. He always asked about my husband´s health and then, of course, about my chickens. I will remember him with a tree - a fitting way to honor a gardener, I hope. My deepest sympathy to you and your family. Teri Drymalski and Mike Niemants

