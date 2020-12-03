Menu
Morris T. Erickson
Erickson, Morris T.

Age 93

Of Mead. Survived by wife, Jean Erickson of Mead; children, Tim Erickson of Mead, Susan Erickson of Lincoln, Tom (Julie) Erickson of Wahoo; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Lillie (Lind) Erickson: sisters and spouses, Genevieve (Dick) Christensen, Doris (Jerry) Treptow; and close nephew, Glen Treptow.

FUNERAL: Thursday, 2pm, Alma Lutheran Church, Mead. Interment: Alma Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Alma Lutheran Church or to a food bank of your choice.

Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home

Wahoo, NE | 402-443-3128 | prussnabity.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Alma Lutheran Church
, Mead, Nebraska
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
