Erickson, Morris T.



Age 93



Of Mead. Survived by wife, Jean Erickson of Mead; children, Tim Erickson of Mead, Susan Erickson of Lincoln, Tom (Julie) Erickson of Wahoo; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Lillie (Lind) Erickson: sisters and spouses, Genevieve (Dick) Christensen, Doris (Jerry) Treptow; and close nephew, Glen Treptow.



FUNERAL: Thursday, 2pm, Alma Lutheran Church, Mead. Interment: Alma Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Alma Lutheran Church or to a food bank of your choice.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.