Preceded in death by husband, Jack. Survived by children: Lynn (Jerry) Sobczyk, Kathy (Jerry) Krebsbach, Lisa Cox, John H. Anderson Jr., Mike (Carrie) Anderson; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, 1pm, at the Mortuary. VISITATION begins Tuesday, 12:30pm, at the Mortuary.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2021.
Worked at Marquis Place, Muriel was such a joy to help! Wow to the family so sorry praying for you all!
Raen
August 28, 2021
Taught at Cathedral from 1985-1989. Mike took all my classes in her library every time I missed school. She was a friend and a very good person. Also had her son Mike in class. He would find it humorous that my oldest son was a championship soccer player. Nothing but good memories of having a smoke in the boiler room. I will count you as another angel on my shoulders. Much love and respect-Coach Kupfer
Gregg Kupfer
June 15, 2021
Love you Mom...See you on the other side and give Dad a hug and kiss for me. Love you, John