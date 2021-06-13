Menu
Muriel H. "Mike" Anderson
1934 - 2021
Anderson, Muriel H. "Mike"

June 14, 1934 - June 9, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Jack. Survived by children: Lynn (Jerry) Sobczyk, Kathy (Jerry) Krebsbach, Lisa Cox, John H. Anderson Jr., Mike (Carrie) Anderson; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, 1pm, at the Mortuary. VISITATION begins Tuesday, 12:30pm, at the Mortuary.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Jun
15
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Worked at Marquis Place, Muriel was such a joy to help! Wow to the family so sorry praying for you all!
Raen
Work
August 28, 2021
Taught at Cathedral from 1985-1989. Mike took all my classes in her library every time I missed school. She was a friend and a very good person. Also had her son Mike in class. He would find it humorous that my oldest son was a championship soccer player. Nothing but good memories of having a smoke in the boiler room. I will count you as another angel on my shoulders. Much love and respect-Coach Kupfer
Gregg Kupfer
Friend
June 15, 2021
Love you Mom...See you on the other side and give Dad a hug and kiss for me. Love you, John
John H Anderson Jr
June 13, 2021
