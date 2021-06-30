Krahmer, Myra FrancesJuly 10, 1942 - June 27, 2021Myra Frances Krahmer died in Omaha, NE. She was 78 years old. She was born in Hastings, NE to Harold Senstock and Frances (Boro) Senstock. Myra was the seventh of eight children and graduated from Hastings High School in 1960.Myra married Herman Keith Krahmer on October 15, 1961 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Yutan, NE. From this marriage five daughters were born: Danielle, Angeline, DeAnna, Analisa, Debralee. Myra and Keith lived most of their married life in Yutan; two years were spent in San Antonio, TX. Myra worked for Western Electric for many years and retired in 2003. She was a member of Welca since 1969 and enjoyed working on Serving Circles. Her favorite things to do were babysitting her grandchildren, reading books, and bible study lessons.Myra is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; four sisters; two nieces; one great niece; and longtime family babysitter, Lena Kuhr. She is survived by her husband, Keith; and their children, Danielle (Steve) Yearout; Angeline (Ron) Sladek; DeAnna (Dennis) Persinger; Analisa Krahmer; and Debralee Krahmer (Charles Cook); five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.VISITATION at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Yutan on Wednesday, June 30, from 5-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE Thursday, July 1, at St. John's Lutheran Church at 10:30am. Interment at Hollst Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Church. Memorials to be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church. The family requests masks be worn if you are not fully vaccinated.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOMEYutan, NE | (402) 625-2222