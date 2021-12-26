Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Myron F. "Butch" Jones
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Jones, Myron "Butch" F.

December 4, 1935 - December 21, 2021

Preceded in death by wife, Nancy; son, Mike; parents, Harry and Mairata; brothers, Harry Jr, and Robert; sister, Betty; and son-in-law, Ricardo. Survived by daughters, Marla (Mike), Debbie (Al), Sandy (Manny), and Mary (Gary); 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many other family and friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday, December 29, from 9-11am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, with FUNERAL SERVICE to follow at 11am. BURIAL to take place in Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Dec
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 27, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 26, 2021
Sidzyik Family
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results