Jones, Myron "Butch" F.
December 4, 1935 - December 21, 2021
Preceded in death by wife, Nancy; son, Mike; parents, Harry and Mairata; brothers, Harry Jr, and Robert; sister, Betty; and son-in-law, Ricardo. Survived by daughters, Marla (Mike), Debbie (Al), Sandy (Manny), and Mary (Gary); 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many other family and friends.
VISITATION: Wednesday, December 29, from 9-11am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, with FUNERAL SERVICE to follow at 11am. BURIAL to take place in Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.