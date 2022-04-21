Menu
Myron Louis Smedra
1958 - 2022
Smedra, Myron Louis

July 24, 1958 - April 20, 2022

ROSARY: Saturday, April 23, 12 noon; MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 1:30pm, all at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.Memorials to be directed by the family.

To view live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Cast Button" on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2022.
