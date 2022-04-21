Smedra, Myron Louis
July 24, 1958 - April 20, 2022
ROSARY: Saturday, April 23, 12 noon; MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 1:30pm, all at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.Memorials to be directed by the family.
To view live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Cast Button" on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2022.