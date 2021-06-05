Erickson, N. N. "Gus" Maj USAF (Ret)June 1, 1932 - May 30, 2021Age 88. Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Florence; sister, Shirley Erickson Greenslade. Survived by wife of 24 years, Jane; children, Wendy Erickson, Tracy Rynders (Dan), Todd Erickson (Kristie), Erica Loerts (Eric), and Sarah Schau (Mark); grandchildren, Josh and Nate Rynders, Alex, Sam and Zach Loerts, Gavin and Maya Schau.VISITATION: Sunday, June 6, 4-6pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, June 7, 10:30am, at Avery Presbyterian, 1910 Avery Rd. E., Bellevue. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Erickson obituary. Interment: Monday, June 7, 2 pm, at Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors: Offutt AFB Honor Guard, American Legion Post #331, and VFW Post #10785. Memorials: Kiwanis Children's Fund and NE-IA Kiwanis District Foundation.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com