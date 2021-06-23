Hansen, Nadine C.
March 1, 1929 - June 20, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Michael and Clara Schreck; husband, Richard Lee Hansen. Survived by son, David M. Hansen.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 3, 10am with VISITATION starting at 9am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover St. with Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the family.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2021.