Nadine C. Hansen
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Hansen, Nadine C.

March 1, 1929 - June 20, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Michael and Clara Schreck; husband, Richard Lee Hansen. Survived by son, David M. Hansen.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 3, 10am with VISITATION starting at 9am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover St. with Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the family.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. Please take comfort in the memories of time shared. Never forget that God cares. May his care soothe your hearts. (1Peter5:7)
S Chambers
June 29, 2021
