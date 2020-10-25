Salak, Nadine Joyce
October 11, 1942 - October 20, 2020
Preceded by parents, Selmer and Orpha Sjol. Survived by husband, Ronald; children, Brian (Kathleen) and Mark (Mallory); grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Caleb) Lockhart, Jordyn, Ryan, Jillian, Madelyn and Peyton; brother, Stan (Gale) Sjol. Nadine was born in Stanley, ND and graduated from Jamestown College in Jamestown, ND.
Interment will be at Atonement Lutheran Church in Denver CO. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at a later date. Memorials to Lord of Love Lutheran Church or Peace Lutheran Church in Las Crusas, NM.
