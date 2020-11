Schmid, Nadine Marie (Vrbas)



May 30, 1942 - October 28, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Beata Vrbas. Lovingly remembered by husband John; children: Natalie (Tim) Vaughan, John (Andrea), Martin (Carrie), Daniel; and eight grandchildren.



MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, November 7th, 11am St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with VISITATION starting at 10am. Entombment: Resurrection Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.