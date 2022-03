Armbrust, Nancy Ann (Pedersen)September 16, 1931 - December 12, 2021Nancy passed away December 12, 2021 in Elkhorn NE at the age of 90. She was born in Omaha on September 16, 1931 to Dr. Theodore Vormsborg and Alice (Britton) Pedersen. She attended Minne Lusa and Monroe elementary schools, and graduated from Benson High School in Omaha. While attending Omaha University, she joined the Chi Omega sorority. As a member of Job's Daughters, she was given the honor of being the State of Nebraska Grand Bethel Honored Queen.She met her future husband, Dwayne Armbrust, at Confirmation Class at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Benson, NE, and they married Dec. 9, 1951. They began their lives together in the Millard area and, in 1957, settled on their beloved farm near Elkhorn for the next 63 years, where they raised their 4 children. Nancy loved being a farm wife, and, as such, was a full partner with Dwayne in all operations of their farm. And she loved being an integral part of her Elkhorn community; at Bethany Lutheran Church in many roles and, especially the Quilting Circle, 4-H as a Leader, Arcadia Extension Club and Nebraska Extension Board, Eastern Star-Luna Chapter, V.E. Grange/Elkhorn, and Elkhorn Eagles Club #3943 to name a few.Her husband, Dwayne, and brother, Dr Gordon W. Pedersen, preceded her in death. More than anything, Nancy loved her family and cherished her role as wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include her children, Sandy (Cal) Brummund, Elkhorn, NE, Laura (Dave) White, Walton, NE, Bill (Diane) Armbrust, Elkhorn, NE, Diana (Steve) Lucas, Elkhorn, NE. 11 grandchildren: Rebecca Brummund (Mike) Block, Craig (Dana) Brummund, Michaela White (Wes) Ochs, Sean (Heather) White, Trevor White, Mindy Lucas (Jon) Myer, Tom (April) Lucas, Kelly Lucas Royer, Ryan (Laura) Armbrust, Erik (Dzenana) Armbrust, Dain Armbrust. 12 Great-grandchildren: Emercyn and Bauer Block, Kiera & Brynn Brummund, Elizabeth & Whitney White, Henry and Kresten Armbrust, McKenzie, Emma, Kristina and Richard Lucas, Joseph Royer; and many nieces and nephews.VISITATION: 4-8pm Sunday, December 19th at Reichmuth Funeral Home, with FAMILY RECEIVING FRIENDS from 6-8pm and EASTERN STAR SERVICE beginning at 7:30pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, December 20th at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Omaha, NE. Memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran, the Museum of Danish America (Elk Horn, IA), or donor's choice. Funeral webcast available at : http://www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/permalink/10280045/LTWebcast REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222