Age 61 of Bennington, NE, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Survivors include her husband, Jeff Blum of Bennington, NE; daughter, Alison Blum of Bennington, NE; siblings, Cindy Young of Mission Viejo, CA, Neal (Pam) Schirm of Walnut, IA; foreign exchange sister, Conchi Madsen of Cincinnati, OH; other family and many, many friends.
A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 3pm at the Walnut Community Center in Walnut, IA.
A VISITATION with family present will be held the night before, July 1, 2021, from 5-8pm at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca, IA.
I'm so sorry to hear about Nancy. I worked with her at Telenational Marketing for a few years around 1998. She always had a smile on her face and always kept us all under control. She was a wonderful person and I know she will be missed. Her family is in my thoughts and prayers.