Negrete, Nancy V.



April 9, 1946 - December 15, 2020



Nancy V. Negrete, age 74 of Omaha, passed away December 15th, 2020 at her home. Nancy was born, April 9, 1946 in Iowa City, IA, to the late Clifford and Barbara Gustin.



She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Duncan; grandsons, Zachary, Derek and Dylan Duncan; and brother, Eddie Gustin. Nancy is survived by her three sons: Doug and wife Marilyn Negrete, Council Bluffs; William Negrete, Omaha; Bradley Negrete and wife Heidi Higgason, Papillion, NE; 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol; brothers: Clifford Gustin, Jerry Gustin, and Barry Gustin and wife Sue; nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: Thursday, 5-8pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 1pm, all at funeral home. Interment: Ridgewood Mausoleum.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.