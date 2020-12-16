Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy V. Negrete
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Negrete, Nancy V.

April 9, 1946 - December 15, 2020

Nancy V. Negrete, age 74 of Omaha, passed away December 15th, 2020 at her home. Nancy was born, April 9, 1946 in Iowa City, IA, to the late Clifford and Barbara Gustin.

She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Duncan; grandsons, Zachary, Derek and Dylan Duncan; and brother, Eddie Gustin. Nancy is survived by her three sons: Doug and wife Marilyn Negrete, Council Bluffs; William Negrete, Omaha; Bradley Negrete and wife Heidi Higgason, Papillion, NE; 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol; brothers: Clifford Gustin, Jerry Gustin, and Barry Gustin and wife Sue; nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Thursday, 5-8pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 1pm, all at funeral home. Interment: Ridgewood Mausoleum.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.