Norgard, Nancy (Nan) A.



Age 61



Preceded in death by father Richard Norgard and niece Molly Meador. Survived by mother, Doris Norgard, sisters Juli (Kevin) Meador, Janis Johnson, Denise Larson. Nephews and Niece Chad Meador, Bret Meador, Cole Meador (Kylea), Kyle Johnson (Alexandra), Adam Johnson, Michael Larson, Nathaniel Larson & Elizabeth Larson, great nephews and nieces, other family and friends.



Nan dedicated her entire work career (43 years) to Immanuel Medical Center in the Rehabilitation Department. Her quick wit and incredible work ethic endeared her to many over the years.



Family will receive guests from 4:30-7:30 at Lakeside Hills Clubhouse, 17040 Frances St. Masks are required. Private family interment.



Memorials may be directed to Angels Among Us, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or Josie Harper Hospice House.







Chapel of Memories



9091 Arbor St. #111, Omaha, NE 68124



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2021.