Preceded in death by father Richard Norgard and niece Molly Meador. Survived by mother, Doris Norgard, sisters Juli (Kevin) Meador, Janis Johnson, Denise Larson. Nephews and Niece Chad Meador, Bret Meador, Cole Meador (Kylea), Kyle Johnson (Alexandra), Adam Johnson, Michael Larson, Nathaniel Larson & Elizabeth Larson, great nephews and nieces, other family and friends.
Nan dedicated her entire work career (43 years) to Immanuel Medical Center in the Rehabilitation Department. Her quick wit and incredible work ethic endeared her to many over the years.
Family will receive guests from 4:30-7:30 at Lakeside Hills Clubhouse, 17040 Frances St. Masks are required. Private family interment.
Memorials may be directed to Angels Among Us, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or Josie Harper Hospice House.
Nan was the most wonderful person at Immanuel CHI Rehabilitation. Attending Rehab since 2017, I have special memories knowing Nan because of her caring, kind assistance to me in so many ways. God has blessed Nan, she will watch over all the people that were part of her life here on Earth.
She loved you dearly Doris.
