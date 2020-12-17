Poole, Nancy Jo (Sporven)



March 14, 1960 - December 15, 2020



Youngest daughter of Jessie and John Sporven. Passed away unexpectedly in the early morning of December 15, 2020. Nancy was a 20-year cancer survivor. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. Survived by loving husband of 23 years, Alvin Craig Poole; and best friend, Toby.



VISITATION with the family: Saturday, 11am-1pm, at the mortuary. Memorials to the family to be directed later.



