Youngest daughter of Jessie and John Sporven. Passed away unexpectedly in the early morning of December 15, 2020. Nancy was a 20-year cancer survivor. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. Survived by loving husband of 23 years, Alvin Craig Poole; and best friend, Toby.
VISITATION with the family: Saturday, 11am-1pm, at the mortuary. Memorials to the family to be directed later.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Nancy´s passing. We were neighbors, grew up and graduated together. It was a wonderful thing when she got her car and we didn´t have to ride the bus anymore.
One of my fondest memories is when we drove in reverse through the neighborhood before we got our permits. Boy, would our parents have been mad had they found out!
She was a great friend and lovely person. She will be sorely missed.
Laurie Grivel
January 4, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your wife, Nancy. I pray that you will be able to find some comfort and peace in the months to come.
Georgia Bay Johnson
December 20, 2020
Craig, I'm so sorry. I know you and Nancy were inseparable. Know that the Thornton family joins in your sorrow. Jeanne can't visit today but she sends her sympathy.
Nancy Raynor, Sherry Haverman, Jeanne White and Sharon Larson
Sharon Larson
December 19, 2020
Damn, I'm going to miss you, girl. We sure had some fun times until being an adult got real. I've got a lot of fond memories of me, Dorothy, and you driving around, getting Bronco's, Taco John's, and just hanging around making nachos and eating doughnuts. You will be missed. Terry, Sandy Craig and the rest of the family, I'm so sorry for your loss.
Mindi Kurtz
December 18, 2020
Craig , So very sorry for Your loss. The Good Lord Said No More Suffering , No More Pain for Nancy. My Prayers are with You . God's Blessing to You and Your Family.
Mark Stanzel
December 17, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about this. We always enjoyed Nancy's company, her sweet kind smile that was so sincere and she was a nice quiet socializer, pleasant and so comfortable to be around.