Nancy Michelle Rech
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Rech, Nancy Michelle (Robinson)

June 19, 1958 - December 8, 2020

Preceded in death by father, Burt Robinson.

Survived by daughter, Brigette Rech; mother, Frances (Robinson) Fried; brothers, Mark (Helen Nordan) Robinson, Andrew (Kimberly) Robinson; numerous nieces and one nephew and Gene Rech.

Private Graveside Services Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Beth El Cemetery. Memorials to the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home.

Please join us for the Webcast at https://heartstreaming.link/Nancy-Michelle-Robinson-Rech

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
