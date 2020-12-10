Rech, Nancy Michelle (Robinson)
June 19, 1958 - December 8, 2020
Preceded in death by father, Burt Robinson.
Survived by daughter, Brigette Rech; mother, Frances (Robinson) Fried; brothers, Mark (Helen Nordan) Robinson, Andrew (Kimberly) Robinson; numerous nieces and one nephew and Gene Rech.
Private Graveside Services Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Beth El Cemetery. Memorials to the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home.
Please join us for the Webcast at https://heartstreaming.link/Nancy-Michelle-Robinson-Rech
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 10, 2020.