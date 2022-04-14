Somma, Nancy M.
January 3, 1939 - April 11, 2022
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother died unexpectedly surrounded by family.
Preceded in death by parents, Anthony and Josephine Cifelli; son, Scott.
Survived by husband, Sal; Sons, Louis and Anthony (Patricia); grandchildren, Amber (Nathan) Miller, Adam, Rachel, and David (McKenna); great-grandchildren, John, Eleanor, Gracelyn, and Caroline Miller.
VISITATION Wednesday 4-8pm at the Mortuary with ROSARY at 7pm. COMMITTAL SERVICE Tuesday 11:00am at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Kahler-Dolce Mortuary
441 No. Washington Street
Papillion, NE | 402-339-3232www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2022.