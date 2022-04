Somma, Nancy M.January 3, 1939 - April 11, 2022Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother died unexpectedly surrounded by family.Preceded in death by parents, Anthony and Josephine Cifelli; son, Scott.Survived by husband, Sal; Sons, Louis and Anthony (Patricia); grandchildren, Amber (Nathan) Miller, Adam, Rachel, and David (McKenna); great-grandchildren, John, Eleanor, Gracelyn, and Caroline Miller.VISITATION Wednesday 4-8pm at the Mortuary with ROSARY at 7pm. COMMITTAL SERVICE Tuesday 11:00am at Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Kahler-Dolce Mortuary441 No. Washington StreetPapillion, NE | 402-339-3232