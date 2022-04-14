Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy M. Somma
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Somma, Nancy M.

January 3, 1939 - April 11, 2022

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother died unexpectedly surrounded by family.

Preceded in death by parents, Anthony and Josephine Cifelli; son, Scott.

Survived by husband, Sal; Sons, Louis and Anthony (Patricia); grandchildren, Amber (Nathan) Miller, Adam, Rachel, and David (McKenna); great-grandchildren, John, Eleanor, Gracelyn, and Caroline Miller.

VISITATION Wednesday 4-8pm at the Mortuary with ROSARY at 7pm. COMMITTAL SERVICE Tuesday 11:00am at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Kahler-Dolce Mortuary

441 No. Washington Street

Papillion, NE | 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kahler Dolce Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.