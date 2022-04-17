Thompson, Nancy K. (Rosborough) and
Thompson, Timothy C.
Nancy K. (Rosborough)
Thompson
March 30, 1951 –
November 4, 2021
Timothy C. Thompson
October 25, 1946 –
December 12, 2021
Neola, IA. Nancy, age 70, was preceded in death by her parents, William and Valeria Rosborough; and grandparents, Orlo and Mabel Rosborough, and Paul and Molly Taylor. She is survived by her son, Ian Davis (Ann Mace) of Eureka, CA; sisters, Susan Fort (Mike) of Neola IA, and Lynn Smith of Omaha; brother, Todd Rosborough of Satellite Beach, FL; nieces; nephews; and many friends. Tim, age 75, was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy K. Thompson; and his parents, Walter and Ruth Thompson. He is survived by his daughter, Monica Gebhart (Ken) of Paauilo, HI; and son, Erich Thompson of CA.
Before retirement, Nancy worked as an Administrative Assistant at Iowa Western Community College. Tim was a Certified Radiologist at the VA hospital in Omaha.
A MEMORIAL SERVICE for Nancy and Tim will be held at 5pm on April 30 at Harvest Alliance Church, 727 Main St., Minden, IA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
, 7900 W 78 St., Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55439 (or call 800-272-3900); Botna Bend Park, PO Box 352, Hancock IA; or Harvest Alliance Church.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2022.