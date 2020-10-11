Menu
Naomi F. "Nonie" Isaac
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Isaac, Naomi F. "Nonie"

September 15, 1934 - October 8, 2020

Age 86. Naomi lived a strong, full life. Preceded in death by husband, William D. Isaac LtCol USAF (Ret); parents, Ellsworth and Naomi Faust; brother, Ellsworth Faust. Survived by daughters, Linda Isaac Lehrbaum (Sidney) and Laura Beavers (Keith); grandchildren Nicholas and Sydney Courcier, Dylan and Elliot Lehrbaum, and Tyler Garrity; great-grandchildren Emma and Josiah Lehrbaum.

Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials: Omaha Zoo Emergency Fund (omahazoo.com/emergency-support-fund) or GRRIN - Golden Retriever Rescue in Nebraska (grrin.org)

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.