Isaac, Naomi F. "Nonie"
September 15, 1934 - October 8, 2020
Age 86. Naomi lived a strong, full life. Preceded in death by husband, William D. Isaac LtCol USAF (Ret); parents, Ellsworth and Naomi Faust; brother, Ellsworth Faust. Survived by daughters, Linda Isaac Lehrbaum (Sidney) and Laura Beavers (Keith); grandchildren Nicholas and Sydney Courcier, Dylan and Elliot Lehrbaum, and Tyler Garrity; great-grandchildren Emma and Josiah Lehrbaum.
Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials: Omaha Zoo Emergency Fund (omahazoo.com/emergency-support-fund
) or GRRIN - Golden Retriever Rescue in Nebraska (grrin.org
)
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.