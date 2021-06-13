Menu
Naomi B. Jones
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
Jones, Naomi B.

July 3, 1935 - June 10, 2021

Age 85. Preceded in death by parents, Leandrew and Mattie Bradley; brother, Charles Bradley; and sister, Della Mae Bradley. Survived by husband of 65 years, Ruby Jones; son, Anthony R. Jones, Sr. (Sesany Fennie-Jones); former daughter-in-law, Bonita Sirls; grandchildren, Andre (Alisha), Bradley, Anthony II (Abby), Britne Nicole (Lorenzo), Brittney Alexis, Justin; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Mattie Hudgons; brother, Jerry Bradley; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE 11am Wednesday, June 16, with a VISITATION one hour prior at 10am at Fort Street Church of Christ, 5922 Fort St., Omaha, NE. Burial at Omaha National Cemetery.

ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Fort Street Church of Christ
5922 Fort St., Omaha, NE
Jun
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fort Street Church of Christ
5922 Fort St., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My most cherished memory of aunt Naomi is meeting at the Indian Hill Movie Theater. We laughed, ate popcorn and watched a movie together. Her laugh always made me feel included in the conversation - even as a little girl. I love you! You will always be in my heart.
Melina Gardner
Family
June 16, 2021
My condolences and prayers to Naomi family. She will be missed but just know that she was loved and our God was ready for her to come home. So my friend Rest It Peace..
Mary Ellen Jones
Work
June 15, 2021
