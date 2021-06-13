Jones, Naomi B.



July 3, 1935 - June 10, 2021



Age 85. Preceded in death by parents, Leandrew and Mattie Bradley; brother, Charles Bradley; and sister, Della Mae Bradley. Survived by husband of 65 years, Ruby Jones; son, Anthony R. Jones, Sr. (Sesany Fennie-Jones); former daughter-in-law, Bonita Sirls; grandchildren, Andre (Alisha), Bradley, Anthony II (Abby), Britne Nicole (Lorenzo), Brittney Alexis, Justin; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Mattie Hudgons; brother, Jerry Bradley; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.



FUNERAL SERVICE 11am Wednesday, June 16, with a VISITATION one hour prior at 10am at Fort Street Church of Christ, 5922 Fort St., Omaha, NE. Burial at Omaha National Cemetery.



ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel



4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2021.