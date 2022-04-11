Lacy, Naomi L.
November 29, 1930 - April 8, 2022
VISITATION: Monday, April 11th, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, April 12th, at 10:30am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St. INTERMENT: Hillcrest. Memorials will be directed by the family.
For more details and live stream of Vigil Service and Mass, visit www.heafeyheafey.com
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 11, 2022.