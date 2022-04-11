Menu
Naomi L. Lacy
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 11 2022
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries & Crematory
Lacy, Naomi L.

November 29, 1930 - April 8, 2022

VISITATION: Monday, April 11th, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, April 12th, at 10:30am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St. INTERMENT: Hillcrest. Memorials will be directed by the family.

For more details and live stream of Vigil Service and Mass, visit www.heafeyheafey.com

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel

7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
James mertk
April 9, 2022
Mason and Ken
April 9, 2022
