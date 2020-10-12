Menu
Nathan A. Nichols
1983 - 2020
BORN
1983
DIED
2020
Nichols, Nathan A.

March 13, 1983 - October 10, 2020

Survived by children, Ryder Nichols, Gavin Dolbee, and Grace Beck; mother, Elaine Olds; father, Mark Nichols; brother, Christopher (Kathryn) Nichols; life partner, Catie Beck; former wife, Jennifer Moyer; and other extended family members.

Family will Recieve friends at Pacific Street Chapel, Tuesday, October 13, beginning at 4pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 6pm. INTERMENT: Wednesday, October 14, 9am in Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Outreach International.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68134
Oct
13
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68134
Oct
14
Interment
9:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
We are incredibly sorry about Nate. We are sending our love, thoughts and prayers to all his family and friends.
Jeff and Kelly (Nolan) Powers
October 11, 2020