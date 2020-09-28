Menu
Nathan Kanne
1980 - 2020
BORN
1980
DIED
2020
Kanne, Nathan

September 9, 1980 - September 22, 2020

Survived by parents, Rick and Lisa Kanne, and Tom and Sheryl Lynch; brothers, Aaron (Kate), Ryan (Ashley), Taylor, and Colin (Afton); and sister, Allison (Chad); son, Tobin; 5 nieces; and 1 nephew; grandparents, Mark and Betty Schwery of Vail IA, and Chico and Bev Kanne and Duane Beutel Of Carroll, IA.

Nathan left a lasting impression and footprint in the hearts of everyone he met from coast to coast. We will always cherish the memories we made with him. His iconic dimples, bright smile, and contagious laugh warmed our hearts and will carry on in the innumerable Nate stories we will forever carry with us.

PRIVATE FUNERAL MASS. It will be streamed at St. Roberts.com, on Friday, October 2nd, 10:30am.

Memorials to the Family.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
