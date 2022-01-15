Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Neal F. Truitt Jr.
1978 - 2022
BORN
1978
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street
Omaha, NE
Truitt, Neal F. Jr.

July 6, 1978 - January 9, 2022

Age 43. Preceded in death by his brother, Ben Truitt; uncle, Ed Truitt; aunt, Mary Truitt; grandparents, Leonard and Angus (Kinsella) Whiteing, Norman E. and Sarah Truitt.

Survived by his parents, Neal F. Truitt Sr., and Rose (Whiteing) Truitt; his sisters: Patricia Kawas, Eddi Kawas, Christine Truitt, and Angela Truitt; his daughter, Destiny Best; his nephews, Torrick Truitt, Peter Benjamin Kawas; and his grandson, Silas Best.



KREMER FUNERAL HOME

6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kremer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kremer Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.