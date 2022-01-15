Age 43. Preceded in death by his brother, Ben Truitt; uncle, Ed Truitt; aunt, Mary Truitt; grandparents, Leonard and Angus (Kinsella) Whiteing, Norman E. and Sarah Truitt.
Survived by his parents, Neal F. Truitt Sr., and Rose (Whiteing) Truitt; his sisters: Patricia Kawas, Eddi Kawas, Christine Truitt, and Angela Truitt; his daughter, Destiny Best; his nephews, Torrick Truitt, Peter Benjamin Kawas; and his grandson, Silas Best.
