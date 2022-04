Smith, Nedra "Jean"February 19, 1950 - May 29, 2021Preceded in death by parents, Jess and Nedra Smith.MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, June 22 at 11am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2725 N. 60th Ave. Memorials suggested to the Church.Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com