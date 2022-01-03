Tyrrell, Neila R.
September 15, 1949 - December 29, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Wayne and Ruby Groen. Survived by husband, Willard Thomas Tyrrell; sons, Brian Tyrrell (Melissa), John Tyrrell (Brody Page), and Tony Tyrrell (Dan Gartin); grandchildren, Cole, Trista, Thomas and C.J.; sisters, Waynetta Abbott (Alan), and Marlea Merrill (Max); brothers, Ron Groen (Rhonda), and Daryl Groen (Carol); many other loving relatives.
Family will Receive friends Wednesday, January 5th from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association
.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,
WEST CENTER CHAPEL
7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 |www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2022.