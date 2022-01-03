Menu
Neila R. Tyrrell
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Tyrrell, Neila R.

September 15, 1949 - December 29, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Wayne and Ruby Groen. Survived by husband, Willard Thomas Tyrrell; sons, Brian Tyrrell (Melissa), John Tyrrell (Brody Page), and Tony Tyrrell (Dan Gartin); grandchildren, Cole, Trista, Thomas and C.J.; sisters, Waynetta Abbott (Alan), and Marlea Merrill (Max); brothers, Ron Groen (Rhonda), and Daryl Groen (Carol); many other loving relatives.

Family will Receive friends Wednesday, January 5th from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,

WEST CENTER CHAPEL

7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 |www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
