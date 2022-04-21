Menu
Nellie Piatt
1920 - 2022
BORN
1920
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 24 2022
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries & Crematory
Piatt, Nellie

January 24, 1920 - April 18, 2022

VISITATION begins Sunday, 3pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 4pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Monday, 11am, at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 17th & Center. Memorials to Hillcrest Hospice or American Legion Post 331. To view the live broadcast of the Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Cast Button" on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2022.
