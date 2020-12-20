Freese, Neola F.



March 7, 1928 - December 17, 2020



Neola passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Omaha, NE. at the age of 92 years. She was born on Wednesday, March 7, 1928 in Wisner, NE.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bernard J. Freese; son, Kurt Freese; parents, George and Margaret Thorman; brother, Allen Thorman; and sister, Audrey Dorau. Neola is survived by her children, Peggy Price, Lu Ann (Gary) Haney and Mark (Tess) Freese; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.



A PRIVATE Family Graveside to take place at Cedar Dale Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorial donations be directed to the Nebraska Alzheimers/Dementia Foundation or CHI Health Emergency Relief.



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.