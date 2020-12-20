Menu
Neola F. Freese
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Freese, Neola F.

March 7, 1928 - December 17, 2020

Neola passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Omaha, NE. at the age of 92 years. She was born on Wednesday, March 7, 1928 in Wisner, NE.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bernard J. Freese; son, Kurt Freese; parents, George and Margaret Thorman; brother, Allen Thorman; and sister, Audrey Dorau. Neola is survived by her children, Peggy Price, Lu Ann (Gary) Haney and Mark (Tess) Freese; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.

A PRIVATE Family Graveside to take place at Cedar Dale Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorial donations be directed to the Nebraska Alzheimers/Dementia Foundation or CHI Health Emergency Relief.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Neola was a gem... she helped at Trinity Church on the assembly team and always had a nice warm smile on her face and was very kind!!! she will be missed .. prayers for her family
Sharon Bernady
December 30, 2020
She was a very sweet lady and will be missed by her good friends in Red Hats.
Adrienne Ziola
December 21, 2020
So sorry to hear this news, Neola was a great lady, always so nice to me regardless if at the bank or delivering her a newspaper. Always a pleasure to talk too, she will be missed.
Dan kelly
December 21, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Neola was such a fun person that I met working at Bank of Papillion, a long time ago, she had the best "stories" and taught me so much!
Rhonda Strawn
December 21, 2020
