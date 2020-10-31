Pacheco, Nicholas Stephen



September 29, 1987 - October 5, 2020



Nicholas Stephen Pacheco passed away on October 5, 2020 in Omaha Nebraska. He was born September 29, 1987 to Dan and Kris Pacheco. Nick is survived by parents Dan and Kris. Daughter Adilyn siblings Christopher and Danyell Pacheco.



Celebration of Life 12 PM - 3 PM Sunday, November 1st, at the Obar, 15660 W Center Rd, Omaha NE. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Adilyn's education fund at Wells Fargo Bank. In keeping with his loving and generous spirit it was Nick's decision to donate life so others could live it. His extraordinary laugh, quick whit and never as dull moment sense of humor will never be forgotten.



ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY



2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367



Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 31, 2020.