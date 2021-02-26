Menu
Nicole Marie Halpine
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Halpine, Nicole Marie

July 30, 1981 - February 24, 2021

Preceded in death by father, Richard Halpine; stepfather, Terry Kennedy; grandparents: Bob and Sofie Galvin, Cathy Halpine. Survived by grandmother, Barb Mahr; mother, Melissa Kennedy; children: Jackson Evan Becher and father, Jason, Lydia Marie and Frankie Michael Waters and father, Mathew; siblings: Michelle Halpine, Richard M. Halpine, Jr. (Lexi), Terry Kennedy III (Sara), Brittny Rainey (Eric); nephews and nieces: Gage, Weston, Isabelle, Allison; aunts; uncles; cousins.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Saturday, February 27th at 2pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 4pm at the West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Feb
27
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to your family. Comfort and hugs your way
Ann Marie Rodriguez Cervantes
February 27, 2021
She's so beautiful. You n I go back since high school. I'm here if you need me. You know I'll understand. I love you. Ya'll are to wonderful to be in this club
Lynne Aparo
February 26, 2021
My deepest sympathy
Janie Wilke
February 26, 2021
