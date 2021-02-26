Halpine, Nicole Marie
July 30, 1981 - February 24, 2021
Preceded in death by father, Richard Halpine; stepfather, Terry Kennedy; grandparents: Bob and Sofie Galvin, Cathy Halpine. Survived by grandmother, Barb Mahr; mother, Melissa Kennedy; children: Jackson Evan Becher and father, Jason, Lydia Marie and Frankie Michael Waters and father, Mathew; siblings: Michelle Halpine, Richard M. Halpine, Jr. (Lexi), Terry Kennedy III (Sara), Brittny Rainey (Eric); nephews and nieces: Gage, Weston, Isabelle, Allison; aunts; uncles; cousins.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Saturday, February 27th at 2pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 4pm at the West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2021.