Eraas, Niel FredAge 73Lifelong resident of Plattsmouth, NE. Died unexpectedly in his home of natural causes on October 22, 2020. Niel was born on December 2, 1946 in Omaha to Joseph and Grace Eraas.He served honorably in Vietnam with the U.S. Marine Corps. Niel retired after working at McMillan Ford and then Rhoden Auto Center as a Body and Fender Tech.Niel never met a stranger. He was funny, kind, compassionate, genuine, generous, loving and was never short on telling his stories and jokes. One of the most impressive things about Niel was his keen ability to connect with and his love of children. "Love not in words, with tongue but in deeds and in truth".Niel shared a love and knowledge of U.S. history, Wild West, Wyatt Earp, traveling, animals, birds, rocks and our great National Parks. In later years, he forged special relationships with his neighbor's the Default's: Brent, Stacy, Scott and Collin.Niel is survived by his wife, Patti Volcek-Eraas; his siblings, Lila Gold (Bruce), Doyle Eraas, Una Yenney, and Janet Klein (Dave); nieces, Debbie Morrogh, Kathy Sullivan (Mike), and Kathy Good (Bill); nephews, Mike Yenney and Steve Klein (Wendy); and his extended family in Arizona, Whitney, Jon, Paul and Kaylynn Stonebraker. He will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched and of course, his beloved dogs, Finn and Fiona. Niel was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph and Grace Eraas; his wife, Mary Hull Eraas; and his son Dean Eraas.Zoom Memorial Services for Niel will be held Saturday, November 7, at 2pm by Elder Mark Eldridge of the Plattsmouth Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. (ZOOM number is 987 9551 6164 - PASSWORD NUMBER IS 652013).As Niel wished, his ashes are scattered at Queen Hill, Rock Bluff Cemetery, Union, NE, with his wife's and son's."In the long run, the sharpest weapon of all is a kind and gentle spirit."BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445