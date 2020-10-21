Dumke, Nita Raye



March 5, 1942 - October 16, 2020



Nita Raye lived a life full of love and compassion for others. As each new child, grandchild and great grandchild came, she accepted them with loving arms. She even changed her name to GG when the great grandchildren began to come. Nita, his treasure and the love of his life, inspired John to write a book on marriage in which he includes love notes to Nita at the end of each chapter. She will be so greatly missed by all of her family and friends. John said "Nita Raye taught me how to love unconditionally because that's the way she loved. Until we meet again, my love, in the presence of the Lord."



Preceded by parents Robert and Leone Hoilien; and sister Susan McTygue. Survived by husband of 54 years, John Dumke Sr.; children, Stephanie (John) Swim, John Jr. (Penny), Bradford, James (Beverly), and Christopher Dumke.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Kremer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Kremer Funeral Home. The family will donate to the Nebraska Humane Society and/or Rejoice Today Ministries on behalf of Nita.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.