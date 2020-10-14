Menu
Nola J. Mullins
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Mullins, Nola J.

January 30, 1932 - October 12, 2020

Preceded by husband Donald Max; son Noland John. Survived by daughters Peggy (Mike) Benson, Pam (Joe) Hartnett, Shelly (Randy) Eikmeier; daughter-in-law Mary; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, from 5-6pm with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6pm at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to Hillcrest Hospice or Breast Cancer Research and Treatment.

ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE 68028
Oct
14
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE 68028
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
