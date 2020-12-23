Kugler, Nora



Nora Kugler, age 73, passed away peacefully in Omaha, Nebraska, on December 21, 2020. She was born July 12, 1947 to Robert and Mary Ann Shaffer in Omaha, NE. Nora lived in Omaha the majority of her life. Nora enjoyed spending time with her family. Her pride and joy was her grandkids.



In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Kathleen, Elizabeth, and Clarissa; brothers, Paul, Peter, and Patrick.



Nora is survived by loving husband, Gary Kugler; son, Gary (Dennis) Kugler; daughter, Laura (Tim) Mendoza; brothers, Robert, Danny, John, Michael, and Kevin; sisters, Mary Rose, Julie, Annette, and Antionette; grandchildren, Ashley, Jasmine, and Ciara; 4 great-grandchildren.



A MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 10am, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 23, 2020.