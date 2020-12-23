Menu
Nora Kugler
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
4712 S. 82nd Street
Omaha, NE
Kugler, Nora

Nora Kugler, age 73, passed away peacefully in Omaha, Nebraska, on December 21, 2020. She was born July 12, 1947 to Robert and Mary Ann Shaffer in Omaha, NE. Nora lived in Omaha the majority of her life. Nora enjoyed spending time with her family. Her pride and joy was her grandkids.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Kathleen, Elizabeth, and Clarissa; brothers, Paul, Peter, and Patrick.

Nora is survived by loving husband, Gary Kugler; son, Gary (Dennis) Kugler; daughter, Laura (Tim) Mendoza; brothers, Robert, Danny, John, Michael, and Kevin; sisters, Mary Rose, Julie, Annette, and Antionette; grandchildren, Ashley, Jasmine, and Ciara; 4 great-grandchildren.

A MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 10am, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home.

GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME

www.gsfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
4712 S. 82nd Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
