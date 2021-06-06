Menu
Norbert L. "Babe" Widhalm
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Widhalm, Norbert L. "Babe"

March 26, 1926 - May 29, 2021

Babe completed his life's service and was welcomed by his loving Savior as a "good and faithful servant" on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at age 95.

He is survived by his wife, Doris; and children: Michael (Karen) Widhalm, Dr. Patrick (Betsy) Widhalm, John (Melinda) Widhalm, Lee (Dr. Tom) Porter. The heritage of Babe and Doris includes 13 grandchildren; 9 (soon to be 11) great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

"For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face; now I know in part; but then I shall know even as also I am known." 1 Corinthians 13.12

GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 5-7:30pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 2pm at the Omaha National Cemetery (14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE 68138). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude's Hospital in honor of Babe and Doris' great-granddaughter, Lizzie Cooper. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services Southwest Chapel
6505 S, Omaha, NE
Jun
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Steady winds and Calm Seas on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
Other
June 7, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc Sawatzki
June 6, 2021
