Widhalm, Norbert L. "Babe"
March 26, 1926 - May 29, 2021
Babe completed his life's service and was welcomed by his loving Savior as a "good and faithful servant" on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at age 95.
He is survived by his wife, Doris; and children: Michael (Karen) Widhalm, Dr. Patrick (Betsy) Widhalm, John (Melinda) Widhalm, Lee (Dr. Tom) Porter. The heritage of Babe and Doris includes 13 grandchildren; 9 (soon to be 11) great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
"For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face; now I know in part; but then I shall know even as also I am known." 1 Corinthians 13.12
GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 5-7:30pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 2pm at the Omaha National Cemetery (14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE 68138). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude's
Hospital in honor of Babe and Doris' great-granddaughter, Lizzie Cooper. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
.
BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.