Fornstrom, Norine Marie
November 12, 1933 - September 17, 2021
Preceded in death by sons, Christopher Shiffer, Mark Shiffer, and Aaron Fornstrom. Survived by son, Timothy (Deborah) Fornstrom; daughter, Susan (Greg) Nielsen; grandchildren, Jayce Fornstrom, Courtney Fornstrom, Shawn Shiffer, Nicole Shiffer-Gulley, Megan Kemper, and Ashley Kemper; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kathleen Schroder, Gloria South, Dixie Rose, Don Ayers, and Victor Ayers; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
VISITATION: Thursday, September 23, at 10:30am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, with MEMORIAL SERVICE to follow at 11am. Memorials suggested to Shriner's Hospital
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2021.