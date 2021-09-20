Menu
Norine Marie Fornstrom
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Fornstrom, Norine Marie

November 12, 1933 - September 17, 2021

Preceded in death by sons, Christopher Shiffer, Mark Shiffer, and Aaron Fornstrom. Survived by son, Timothy (Deborah) Fornstrom; daughter, Susan (Greg) Nielsen; grandchildren, Jayce Fornstrom, Courtney Fornstrom, Shawn Shiffer, Nicole Shiffer-Gulley, Megan Kemper, and Ashley Kemper; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kathleen Schroder, Gloria South, Dixie Rose, Don Ayers, and Victor Ayers; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

VISITATION: Thursday, September 23, at 10:30am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, with MEMORIAL SERVICE to follow at 11am. Memorials suggested to Shriner's Hospital.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Sep
23
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sue, sorry for your loss. I can remember your Mom and know she had a very full life. Hope all is well with you. Steve Johnson
Steve Johnson
September 23, 2021
Love - Trish (Johnson) Thomas
September 22, 2021
