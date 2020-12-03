Menu
Norma A. Luckey
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Luckey, Norma A.

October 28, 1940 - November 30, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Charles. Survived by son, Robert Luckey (Maria), daughters, Diane Murphy and Cindy Luckey; beloved grandchildren, sisters, nieces and nephews, extended family members and dear friends.

Body donated to the Anatomical Department at Creighton University. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
