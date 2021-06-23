Menu
Norma Jean DeHart
DeHart, Norma Jean

August 19, 1935 - December 4, 2020

Born in Gibbon, NE Preceded in death by her parents, Al and Maxine Erpelding; brother, Roger Erpelding; brother-in-law, Dave Frazier. Survived by daughter, Michelle "Micki" McDole; son, Kevin DeHart; sisters, Dolores Debiak (John) and Connie Frazier; many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Rosary: Friday, June 25th at 9am at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 Q Street, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Town and Country Humane Society or Catholic Charities.

To view live broadcasts of the Rosary and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

