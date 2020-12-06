Menu
Norma Jean DeHart
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
DeHart, Norma Jean

August 19, 1935 - December 4, 2020

Preceded in death by her parents, Al and Maxine Erpelding; brother, Roger Erpelding; brother-in-law, Dave Frazier. She is survived by daughter, Michelle "Micki" McDole; son, Kevin DeHart; sisters, Dolores Debiak (John) and Connie Frazier; many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Arrangements for Services in the Spring will be announced later. Memorials are suggested to Town and Country Humane Society or Catholic Charities.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
