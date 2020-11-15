Schweikert, Norma JeanOctober 31, 1931 - November 8, 2020Gretna. Norma Jean Schweikert was born in 1931 to Anna and Otto Holz in Central City. Her mother's infectious laughter and love of dancing contrasted with her quiet and gentle father, who could often be found near the chicken coop, leaning against his pitchfork, looking up to the clouds. If you asked Otto what he was doing, he'd say, "Oh, I'm just talking with God." After high school Norma enrolled in a Catholic nursing school, but not long into the program she met Lee Schweikert. On their first date Norma and Lee danced all night with friends at the Pla Mor Ballroom in Lincoln. Their marriage spanned 56 years, most of them in Omaha where they raised three daughters and six sons. Always pleasant with friends and strangers alike, with a family of eleven, two dogs and a cat in a three-bedroom one-bath home just down the hill from St. Cecilia's Cathedral, Norma was the peacekeeper, looking on the bright side of life through the lens of her deep faith. Norma once asked one of her sons to explain to her what deep meditation felt like. When he finished, she replied, "The same thing happens to me when I say the rosary! Oh, bless your heart." After moving to Gretna, her husband Lee passed away in 2007. Living alone she often entertained herself by dancing alone. "When a good song comes on," she said, "I just can't help myself!" She said, "If I can just live a good long life surrounded by family and friends and a few laughs, that's good enough for me." At 89, that long life is over, but Norma Jean leaves us with a legacy of giddy love. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kenny and Don; husband, Lee; son, Bill; grandson, Jeremiah; and son-in-law, Mike. Norma is survived by her sister, Susie (Bob); her brother, Virgil (Carol Ann); eight of her nine children, Greg, Cathy (Mike), Tom (Susanna), Teresa (Mike), Jim (Janelle), Patt (Paul), Rick (Sherrie) and Bob; and 23 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. To her grandchildren she's known as Nanny, and when we laugh today we know she's still with us. Nanny, your infectious smile shines through every one of ours. Bless your heart. We love you!VISITATION Friday 9–10am with FUNERAL MASS (following CDC guidelines) on Friday November 20th at 10am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 508 Angus St. Gretna. Burial Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to St. Patrick's Catholic Church.Roeder Mortuary11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090