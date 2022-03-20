Wilcox, Norma Jean (Knott)



January 12, 1928 - March 7, 2022



Norma Jean (Knott) Wilcox passed away surrounded by family on March 7, 2022. She was born on January 12, 1928 to Ralph and Marie (Harmon) Knott in Long Beach, CA. Later she moved with her family to Nebraska where she met her High School sweetheart, Stanley Wilcox. The two love birds were married in May of 1948. Norma continued to work on her college education while being a supportive wife and a full-time mom to four children. Norma was an exceptional teacher and enjoyed pouring her heart into the children she taught. She always guided and led her family to follow Christ and was a faithful member of every community she was a part of. Norma was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings, Rheta, Harold and JR; daughter, Patricia and her husband Ted Woodward; and grandson, Aaron Wilcox. Norma is survived by her sons, Michael (Jean) Wilcox, and Norman (Kathy) Wilcox; daughter, Nancy (Steve) Bister; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



Norma's family would like to extend a thank you to Kindred Hospice for their services during the final leg of her journey home.



CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICES will be held April 30 at 1:30pm at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Overland Park, KS.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.