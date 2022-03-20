Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norma Jean Wilcox
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 30 2022
1:30p.m.
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Wilcox, Norma Jean (Knott)

January 12, 1928 - March 7, 2022

Norma Jean (Knott) Wilcox passed away surrounded by family on March 7, 2022. She was born on January 12, 1928 to Ralph and Marie (Harmon) Knott in Long Beach, CA. Later she moved with her family to Nebraska where she met her High School sweetheart, Stanley Wilcox. The two love birds were married in May of 1948. Norma continued to work on her college education while being a supportive wife and a full-time mom to four children. Norma was an exceptional teacher and enjoyed pouring her heart into the children she taught. She always guided and led her family to follow Christ and was a faithful member of every community she was a part of. Norma was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings, Rheta, Harold and JR; daughter, Patricia and her husband Ted Woodward; and grandson, Aaron Wilcox. Norma is survived by her sons, Michael (Jean) Wilcox, and Norman (Kathy) Wilcox; daughter, Nancy (Steve) Bister; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Norma's family would like to extend a thank you to Kindred Hospice for their services during the final leg of her journey home.

CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICES will be held April 30 at 1:30pm at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Overland Park, KS.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
30
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Overland Park, KS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry for your loss Nancy and Steve.
Jerry and Kathy Kuck
March 22, 2022
My sincere sympathy, Nancy and family. Now is the time to celebrate a life well-lived. All the wonderful memories of your mom now turn into instruments of healing and comfort. May God be especially close to you.
Lois Olson
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results