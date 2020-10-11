Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Norman Kenneth Loewens
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Loewens, Norman Kenneth

February 11, 1929 - October 6, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, Dora Loewens; son, Douglas Loewens; daughter-in-law, Cris Loewens; and grandson, Aaron Loewens. Survived by daughter-in-law, Kathy Loewens; children, Mike (Terri) Loewens, Patti (Mike) Tenney, Kevin Loewens; 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Private family services.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.