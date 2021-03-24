Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nugent D. Jackson
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Jackson, Nugent D.

June 27, 1940 - March 22, 2021

Nugent Dale Jackson (80) passed away on March 22, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Nugent was a United States Air Force veteran who served 20 years (1959-1979) as a Security Forces Staff Sergeant. He was a Vietnam veteran stationed at Tan Son Hnut Air Force Base, Saigon, from 1970-1971.

Nugent was born June 20, 1940 to Nugent John and Erma Jean Jackson in Higginsville, Missouri.

He is survived by his wife, Lora Irlbeck Jackson; his sister, Dona Ybarra; his brother, John Dennis Jackson (Nancy); his children, Nugent Dale Jackson Jr. (Amy), Sheryl Bergen-Jackson (Kim), Lisa D. Aldeman, John L. Jackson; his stepchildren, Jeffrey Irlbeck (Emily), Michael Dermody, (Bridget); nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Nugent was preceded in death by his first wife of forty two years, Shirley Jackson (Findley) and his parents.

CELEBRATION OF NUGENT'S LIFE: Friday, March 26, 2021, at 1pm at the Benson VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Lodge #2503 on 8904 Military Road, Omaha, NE. A private inurnment will take place at the Omaha National Cemetery. For more details and a complete obituary, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Benson VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Lodge #2503
8904 Military Road, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.