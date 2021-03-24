Jackson, Nugent D.
June 27, 1940 - March 22, 2021
Nugent Dale Jackson (80) passed away on March 22, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Nugent was a United States Air Force veteran who served 20 years (1959-1979) as a Security Forces Staff Sergeant. He was a Vietnam veteran stationed at Tan Son Hnut Air Force Base, Saigon, from 1970-1971.
Nugent was born June 20, 1940 to Nugent John and Erma Jean Jackson in Higginsville, Missouri.
He is survived by his wife, Lora Irlbeck Jackson; his sister, Dona Ybarra; his brother, John Dennis Jackson (Nancy); his children, Nugent Dale Jackson Jr. (Amy), Sheryl Bergen-Jackson (Kim), Lisa D. Aldeman, John L. Jackson; his stepchildren, Jeffrey Irlbeck (Emily), Michael Dermody, (Bridget); nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Nugent was preceded in death by his first wife of forty two years, Shirley Jackson (Findley) and his parents.
CELEBRATION OF NUGENT'S LIFE: Friday, March 26, 2021, at 1pm at the Benson VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Lodge #2503 on 8904 Military Road, Omaha, NE. A private inurnment will take place at the Omaha National Cemetery. For more details and a complete obituary, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
